Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — December 5
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Skipper, Sunflag Iron and Steel, Sharda Cropchem
Buy or sell stocks for today: Celebrating BJP's sweeping victory in the three states, Indian stock market extended its participatory rally on Monday. All key benchmark indices touches record high on Monday. Nifty 50 index hit new life-time high of 20,702 levels, BSE Sensex touched new all-time high of 68,918 mark whereas Nifty Bank index climbed to a new high of 46,484 levels. In broad market, small-cap index climbed to a new peak of 41,221 mark while mid-cap index hit record high of 35,124 levels on the previous session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started