Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — February 12
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Aarti industries, Ambuja Cements, and Syngene International
Buy or sell stocks for today: After witnessing a sharp sell-off on Thursday, the Indian stock market shifted into a sustainable upside bounce from the lows and closed higher on Friday. The Nifty 50 index gained 64 points and closed at the 21,782 level, the BSE Sensex went up 167 points and closed at the 71,595 mark while the Nifty Bank index shot up 622 points and finished at the 45,634 level. However, broad market indices continue to remain weak. The small-cap index lost 1.36 percent while the mid-cap index dipped to the tune of 0.82 percent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started