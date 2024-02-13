Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — February 13
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Coforge, Metropolis Healthcare, and Indo Count Industries
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following a sharp sell-off in PSU stocks, the Indian stock market gave up early morning gains and ended lower on Monday. The Nifty 50 index lost 166 points and closed at a 21,616 level, the BSE Sensex nosedived 523 points and finished at the 71,072 mark while the Bank Nifty index crashed 752 points and ended at 44,882 level. In the broad market, the small-cap index crashed 3.16 percent whereas the mid-cap index tanked 2.62 percent.
