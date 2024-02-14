Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — February 14
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Coromandel International, Usha Martin, and Caplin Point Laboratories.
Buy or sell stocks for today: Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex ended higher in the previous session on gains led by select banking heavyweights, including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Additionally, Reliance Industries also emerged among the top contributors to the market gains, as the stock hit its new record high during the trading session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started