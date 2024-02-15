Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — February 15
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Vedanta, Apollo Tyres, and Hindustan Copper
Buy or sell stocks for today: Posting a strong recovery from morning lows aided by recovery in bank stocks, the Indian stock market ended higher on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index finished 96 points higher at the 21,840 level, the BSE Sensex surged 267 points and closed at the 71,822 mark while the Bank Nifty index ended 405 points up at the 45,908 level.
