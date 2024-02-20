Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — February 20
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Sun Pharma, Cochin Shipyard, and Grasim Industries
Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of the participatory rally in majority segments, the Indian stock market ended higher for the fifth straight session. The Nifty 50 index hit a new high of 22,186 before ending at 22,122 level. The BSE Sensex shot up 281 points and closed at the 72,708 mark while the Bank Nifty index added 150 points and ended at 46,535 level. The small-cap index outperformed the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio remained high at 1.55:1.
