Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — February 22
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Westlife Foodworld, Oberoi Realty, and Kiri Industries
Buy or sell stocks: Following weak global market sentiments after Tuesday's sell-off on Wall Street, the Indian stock market ended lower on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index lost 141 points and closed at the 22,055 level, the BSE Sensex shed 434 points and ended at the 72,623 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index finished 74 points lower at the 47,019 level. In the broad market, the small-cap and the mid-cap indices fell more than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio fell sharply to 0.52:1.
