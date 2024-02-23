Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — February 23
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — HCL Technologies, Coal India Ltd, and National Aluminium Company
Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of sharp selling in small and mid-cap stocks, the Indian stock market opened lower on Thursday. However, bulls came back strongly in the last session and most of the Indian sectors witnessed sharp buying, which helped Dalal Street recuperate its losses and end higher. Except for the Bank Nifty index, all sectors ended in the green zone with IT and auto being the outperformers.
