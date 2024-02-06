Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — February 6
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Cipla, Sonata Software, and GAIL
Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of strong selling ahead of the closing bell, the Indian stock market ended lower on Monday. The Nifty 50 index lost 82 points and closed at the 21,771 level, the BSE Sensex shed 354 points and closed at the 71,731 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index finished 145 points lower at the 45,825 level. Broad market indices fared better than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.71:1.
