Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — February 8
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — La Opala, VETO Switch Gears, and IPCA Laboratories
Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite global market sentiments on the US Fed rate hike buzz and China’s efforts to prop up its market, the Indian stock market ended flat on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index ended marginally higher at a 21,930 level while the BSE Sensex shed 34 points and closed at the 72,152 mark. The Bank Nifty index gained 127 points and finished at 45,818 level.
