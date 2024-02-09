Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — February 9
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Voltas, Tata Communications, and Shankara Building Products
Buy or sell stocks for today: After the RBI's announcement to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent, banking stocks witnessed a heavy selloff that dragged the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market. The Nifty 50 index lost 212 points and closed at 21,717 level, the BSE Sensex crashed 723 points and ended at 71,428 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index nosedived 806 points and ended at 45,012 level.
