Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today. Gold, silver rates in focus

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market closed the truncated week on a cautious note, with mild profit booking emerging near lifetime highs amid thin trading volumes and persistent FII outflows. Despite the marginal decline, the broader market structure remains constructive, underpinned by strong domestic institutional participation, resilient earnings expectations, and stable macroeconomic conditions.

Overall, the week reflected healthy consolidation at elevated levels rather than any signs of trend exhaustion, helping the market build a steady base as it approaches the transition into the new calendar year.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment has shaken as the Nifty 50 index ended lower for the second straight session on Friday. The crucial support for the 50-stock index is located at the 50-day EMA (Exponential Moving Average) support, which is approximately 25,850.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Nifty 50 index, once again, witnessed some exhaustion and slipped down with a gradual slide as the day progressed to extend the losses and closed near the 26000 zone with bias slightly shaken having the important and crucial support positioned near the 50-DEMA level at 25,850 zone, as mentioned earlier. On the upside, the index needs to clear the near-term hurdle at the 26,250 level to trigger a fresh upward move, with the next target expected around the long-term trendline zone at the 25,450 level.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “The Bank Nifty index witnessed a gradual slide with bias weakening and overall, with a sluggish rangebound movement continuing, the index is having a consolidation period with the support maintained strong near the 58,700 zone as mentioned earlier, and on the upside, desperately, a decisive breach above the 59,800 level is much needed to trigger for fresh upward move in the coming days.”

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 25,900, while the resistance level is at 26,300. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 58,800 to 59,600.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks for Intraday trading: Mishra Dhatu, Madras Fertilizers, and Graphite India.

1] Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd: Buy at ₹318.60, Target ₹335, Stop Loss ₹312.

The stock has gained momentum recently, taking support near the ₹288 zone, and with a decent revival visible, has improved the bias, anticipating a further rise in the coming sessions. With the RSI turning up from the oversold zone, the stock has signalled a buy with much upside potential visible. One can buy the stock with a target of ₹335, while setting a stop-loss at ₹312.

2] Madras Fertilizers: Buy at ₹79.05, Target ₹84, Stop Loss ₹77.50.

The stock has recovered well after the slide, taking support near the ₹72 zone and gaining strength, moving just above the important 50-EMA level at ₹78.50 to improve the bias, and is expected to rise further. The RSI has recovered strongly from the oversold zone, signalling a buy and revealing much upside potential, which appears technically attractive. One can buy the stock with an upside target of ₹84, while maintaining a stop loss of ₹77.50.

3] Graphite India: Buy at ₹582.80, Target ₹612, Stop Loss ₹570.

The stock has indicated a revival from the important 200-period MA at the ₹529 level and has moved past the 50-DEMA level at the ₹555 zone to improve the bias, and further gains can be expected. With the RSI well-positioned and indicating strength, we can expect a further rise in the coming sessions to continue the positive move. One can buy the stock with a target of ₹612, setting a stop loss at ₹570.

MCX Gold rate today MCX Gold futures closed firmly at ₹1,39,940 per 10 grams, extending the record rally as safe-haven demand and sustained investment flows remained strong. Price action continues to respect the rising channel, with every dip attracting fresh buying interest, underscoring the underlying trend's strength.

MCX Silver rate today MCX Silver extended its sharp advance to ₹2,40,935 per kg, registering a steep rise of nearly ₹30,000 over the past week and scaling fresh lifetime highs in line with global cues and supply constraints. The broader rising channel continues to support the move, reinforcing the trend's strength.