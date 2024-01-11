Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 11
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — NBCC, IPCA Lab, and RITES
Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) share price hitting a lifetime high on Wednesday, the Indian stock market extended its Tuesday gains and ended higher for yet another session. The Nifty 50 index finished 73 points higher at the 21,618 level, the BSE Sensex surged 271 points and closed at the 71,657 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index gained 118 points and ended at the 47,360 level. The mid-cap index rose less than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio remained positive at 1.10:1.
