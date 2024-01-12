Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 12
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — KRBL, RCF, and Godrej Consumer
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global market sentiments ahead of the US inflation data release, the Indian stock market finished higher after trading range-bound throughout the Thursday session. The Nifty 50 index added 28 points and closed at the 21,647 level, the BSE Sensex went up 63 points and closed at the 71,721 mark while the Bank Nifty index ended 77 points higher at the 47,438 level. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 1.65:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started