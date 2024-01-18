Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 18
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — NLC India, Apar Industries, and JSW Energy
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global market sentiments on disappointing Chinese economic data and geopolitical tension in the Middle East, Indian stock market fell on second day in a row. Nifty 50 index registered biggest intraday fall since 13th June 2022 due to the panic selling across the baord led by banking stocks. The 50-stock index crashed 460 points and closed at 21,571 level, BSE Sensex tanked 1,628 points and closed at 71,500 level whereas Bank Nifty index nosedived 2,060 points and finished at 46,064 mark. Broad market indices fell less than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio fell to 0.36:1.
