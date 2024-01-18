Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 18

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 18

Asit Manohar

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — NLC India, Apar Industries, and JSW Energy

Stock market today: Nifty 50 index has crucial support now placed at 21,500 as the 50-stock index broke down below the 20-DEMA of 21,630 mark, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global market sentiments on disappointing Chinese economic data and geopolitical tension in the Middle East, Indian stock market fell on second day in a row. Nifty 50 index registered biggest intraday fall since 13th June 2022 due to the panic selling across the baord led by banking stocks. The 50-stock index crashed 460 points and closed at 21,571 level, BSE Sensex tanked 1,628 points and closed at 71,500 level whereas Bank Nifty index nosedived 2,060 points and finished at 46,064 mark. Broad market indices fell less than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio fell to 0.36:1.

Intraday trading tips for Thursday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that o0verall Indian stock market sentiment has turned weak after heavy selling on Wednesday. Prabhudas Lilladher expert maintained that the Nifty 50 index losed below 21,630 (20 DEMA), which signals further profit booking as next crucial support for Nifty 50 index is now placed at 21,500 level.

On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh suggested three intraday stocks for today — NLC India, Apar Industries and JSW Energy.

Stock market today

On outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty witnessed heavy selling pressure and tanked, losing 460 points breaking below the 21630 zone of the 20 DMA level. With bias overall turned weak and stocks witnessing heavy profit booking, from here on, the next crucial support level lies near 21500, which if broken, would further weaken the trend with intensified selling pressure."

Also Read: Chambal Fertilisers to trade ex-buyback, Shree Ajit Pulp to trade ex-rights

"Bank Nifty also crashed heavily losing more than 2000 points with HDFC Bank contributing a major portion of the erosion and closing near the 46,000 zone with the daily trend turning down and bias turning weak. As INDIA VIX nears 16 levels, the overall bias is still cautious as far as Nifty and Bank Nifty are concerned until we get further clarity and conviction in the market," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that immediate support for Sensex/Nifty today is placed at 70800/21300, while the resistance is seen at 72000/21800. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 45,000 5to 47,000 levels.

Stocks to buy today

1] NLC: Buy at 231, target 244, stop loss 225;

2] Apar Industries: Buy at 5473, target 5750, stop loss 5335; and

3] JSW Energy: Buy at 470, target 500, stop loss 460.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
