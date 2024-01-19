Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 19

Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of weak global market sentiments, the Indian stock market ended lower for the third straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index lost 109 points and closed at a 21,462 level, the BSE Sensex ended 313 points lower at the 71,186 mark while the Nifty Bank index finished 350 points down at the 45,713 level. In the broad market, the small-cap index finished marginally higher whereas the mid-cap index ended marginally lower.

Intraday trading tips for Friday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that the slide in the Indian markets took a halt on Thursday as there was some pullback witnessed after the second day of heavy selling. However, Prabhudas Lilladher expert maintained that overall Indian stock market sentiment is cautious but the Nifty 50 index has made a new crucial support at the 21,300 level.

On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today — Mahanagar Gas Ltd or MGL, Aurobindo Pharma, and BEML.

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty witnessed a second day of heavy profit booking halting the slide near 21,300 zones and with a pullback witnessed managed to close near 21,450 levels with bias remaining cautious and with the index precariously placed, one need to wait and watch for further confirmation and conviction to be established. The index would have the crucial support zone of 21,000 levels while on the upside would need a decisive breach above 21,800 levels to improve the bias overall."

"Bank Nifty witnessed another session of selling pressure with HDFC Bank witnessing further slide to end near the 1480 zone and the index recovering to some extent from the 45,450 zone to end near 45700 levels. The index needs to breach above 46,900 levels for the bias to improve and establish some conviction for further rise," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that support for the Nifty 50 index is now placed at 21,300 whereas the resistance is seen at 21,600. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 45,300 to 46,000 levels.

Stocks to buy today

1] MGL: Buy at ₹1301.55, target ₹1345, stop loss ₹1280;

2] Aurobindo Pharma: Buy at ₹1124.80, target ₹1165, stop loss ₹1100; and

3] BEML: Buy at ₹3144, target ₹3235, stop loss ₹3090.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

