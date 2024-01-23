Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 23
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Kiri Industries, Meghmani Organics, and Torrent Pharma
Buy or sell stocks for today: After showing a reasonable upside bounce from the lows in the last two straight sessions, the Indian stock market shifted into a consolidation on the special trading session of Saturday. Nifty 50 index ended 49 points lower at 21,571 level, and the BSE Sensex shed 77 points and closed at 71,423 mark. However, the Bank Nifty index gained 316 points and closed at 46,058 level.
