Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 24
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Lupin, Jyothy Labs and, Metropolis Healthcare
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following an eventful weekend, the Indian stock market had an enthusiastic opening on Tuesday, but as the day unfolded, it came under sell-off pressure and witnessed a bearish reversal. The Nifty 50 index finished 1.54% lower at the 21,238 level, the BSE Sensex crashed 1,053 points and closed at the 70,370 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index tanked 1,043 points and ended at the 45,015 level.
