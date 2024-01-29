Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 29

By or sell stocks for today: Despite strong Asian cues, the Indian stock market ended lower on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index lost 101 points and closed at the 21,352 level, the BSE Sensex shed 359 points and finished at the 70,700 mark while the Bank Nifty index ended 216 points lower at the 44,866 level. Broad market indices fared better than the Nifty and the BSE Small-cap index ended in the positive even as the advance-decline ratio remained positive at 1.27:1.

Intraday trading tips for Monday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that the Indian stock market may remain volatile till the Budget 2024. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that the Nifty 50 index is facing resistance at the 21,480 to 21,500 zone whereas it has crucial support placed at the 21,100 mark. Vaishali Parekh went on to add that the 50-stock index has two major hurdles at 21,500 and 21,750 and any fresh trend on Dalal Street can be assumed only after these hurdles are breached decisively.

On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today — SAIL, Canara Bank, and Hindustan Copper.

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty after opening on a flat note found resistance near the 21,480 zone and slipped with profit booking seen in the morning session with the 21,500 levels acting as an important hurdle as of now. The index can witness volatility with the Budget event nearing and has the crucial support zone near the 21,100 zones of the 50EMA level whereas on the upside has hurdles at the 21,500 and 21,750 zones which needs to be breached for the trend to improve."

"Bank Nifty oscillated between the 45,000 and 44,400 zones during the intraday session with fluctuations witnessed and would need a decisive breach above the important hurdle at the 46,300 zone of the significant 50EMA level for the overall bias to improve," Parekh said.

Parekh went on to add that Nifty today has immediate support placed at the 21,200 level while the resistance would be at the 21,500 mark. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 44,400 to 45,300 levels.

Stocks to buy today

1] SAIL: Buy at ₹116.40, target ₹122, stop loss ₹114;

2] Canara Bank: Buy at ₹465, target ₹480, stop loss ₹458; and

3] Hindustan Copper: Buy at ₹282, target ₹296, stop loss ₹276.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

