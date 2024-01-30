Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 30
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — NCL Industries, SeQuent, and BLS International
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global cues, the Indian stock market witnessed strong upside on Monday. The Nifty 50 index logged the biggest intraday gain since December 4, 2023, while the other two key benchmark indices showed a sharp upside move in the previous session. The Nifty 50 index surged 385 points and closed at a 21,737 level, the BSE Sensex shot up 1240 points and ended at the 71,941 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index finished 576 points higher at the 45,442 mark.
