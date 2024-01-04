Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 4
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Man Industries (India), Crompton Greaves and RVNL
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weakness in global market sentiments, Indian stock market extended the selling spree for second straight session on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index lost 148 points and closed at 21,517 levels, BSE Sensex crashed 535 points and closed at 71,356 mark whereas Nifty Bank index went off 56 points and finished at 47,704 levels. Broad market indices closed in the positive even as the advance decline ratio closed higher at 1.26:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started