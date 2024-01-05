Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 5
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Finolex Industries, NAM-India and Tata Power
Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite mixed trends from the Asian stock market, Dalal Street bounced back on Thursday after losing two days in a row. The nifty 50 index gained 141 points and closed at 21,658 levels, BSE Sensex surged 490 points and ended at the 71,847 mark whereas the Nifty Bank index finished 490 points higher at 48,195 levels. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 1.98:1.
