Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 8
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — KPIT Technologies, Schaeffler India, and Carborundum Universal
Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite cautious global market cues, the Indian stock market ended higher after trading range-bound throughout the day on Friday. Nifty 50 index added 52 points and closed at the 21,710 level, and BSE Sensex regained the 72,000 mark by adding 178 points in the last session of the week gone by. However, the Bank Nifty index went off 36 points and finished at 48,159 level. The small-cap index rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio remained high at 1.18:1.
