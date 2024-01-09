Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — January 9
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Hemisphere Properties, VETO Switch Gears, and Redington
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weakness in the global market, the Indian stock market ended lower on Monday. The Nifty 50 index slipped 197 points and closed at 21,513 level, BSE Sensex nosedived 670 points and closed at the 71,355 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index crashed 708 points and finished at 47,450 level. The small-cap index fell 0.36%, outperforming the Nifty 50 index, even as the advance-decline ratio fell sharply to 0.64:1.
