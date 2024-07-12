Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 12

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Coal India, NIIT, and Balrampur Chini Mills

Asit Manohar
Updated12 Jul 2024, 06:47 AM IST
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has been consolidating in the narrow range of 24,150 to 24,450 for the last week, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has been consolidating in the narrow range of 24,150 to 24,450 for the last week, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.(Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite strong global market sentiments, the Indian stock market traded range-bound and ended flat on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index ended marginally lower at 24,315, while the BSE Sensex shed 24 points and finished at 79,897. The Bank Nifty index gained 81 points and closed at 52,270. After rising for three straight sessions, the India VIX Index crashed over 3 percent and ended at 14. Cash market volumes on the NSE were down 5.5 percent to 1.40 lakh crore. The broad market indices ended positively, even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 1.52:1.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President—Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes that the Nifty 50 index has been consolidating in the narrow range of 24,150 to 24,450 for the last week. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that the next leg of the bull trend on Dalal Street can be expected once the 50-stock index breaks through the 24,450 hurdle decisively. On breaching this hurdle, Parekh said, the Nifty may touch the 24,900 mark.

Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended buying these three buy-or-sell stocks on Friday: Coal India Ltd, NIIT, and Balrampur Chini Mills.

Stock market today

On the outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, "Nifty has been consolidating since the last six sessions finding resistance near 24,450 zones moving within a narrow range maintaining the support near 24,150 zones as of now. The overall bias has been maintained positive, and a decisive breach above the 24,450 zone is necessary to carry on with the positive move further ahead with the next target of the 24,900 level expected."

"The Bank Nifty has witnessed a gradual slide in the last six sessions and witnessed a decent recovery from the low made near the 51,750 zone to end on a flat note, maintaining the bias intact as of now. The index has resisted near the 53,200 level and would need a clear breakout above the zone to anticipate further upside move with the next target of the 55,100 level visible," said Parekh.

Parekh added that the Nifty today has immediate support at 24,200 while the resistance is at 24,500. The Bank Nifty will have a daily range of 51,900 to 52,700.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today

1] Coal India Ltd: Buy at 500, target 530, stop loss 488;

2] NIIT: Buy at 116, target 123, stop loss 113; and

3] Balrampur Chini Mills: Buy at 445, target 468, stop loss 436.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$5 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
394,000

2 of 7Read Full Story
$112 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
12.1%

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹133.50 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹12,300 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
$136 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 06:47 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBuy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 12

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

174.50
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
2.55 (1.48%)

Tata Steel

169.00
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
1 (0.6%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

306.60
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.25 (2.08%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

304.80
03:57 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.75 (2.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

236.60
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
16.85 (7.67%)

Oil India

551.45
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
38.7 (7.55%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

5,739.10
03:55 PM | 11 JUL 2024
383.7 (7.16%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,455.65
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
93.9 (6.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,705.000.00
    Chennai
    74,722.000.00
    Delhi
    73,705.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,722.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue