Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 19

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Snowman Logistics, Ajanta Pharma, and Chambal Fertilisers

Asit Manohar
Updated19 Jul 2024, 06:44 AM IST
Stock market today: The undertone for the Indian stock market is bullish, and the Nifty 50 index may touch 25,000 in the near term, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Stock market today: The undertone for the Indian stock market is bullish, and the Nifty 50 index may touch 25,000 in the near term, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.(Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite weak global market sentiments on rising US-China tension, the Indian stock market ended higher in the fourth straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index gained 187 points and finished at a record closing high of 24,800. The BSE Sensex finished 626 points northward at 81,343, while the Bank Nifty index ended 223 points up at 52,620. Cash market volumes on the NSE rose 18 percent to 1.48 lakh crore. The broad market indices ended negatively even as the advance-decline ratio fell sharply to 0.47:1.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes that the undertone for the Indian stock market is bullish, and the Nifty 50 index may touch 25,000 in the near term. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that the immediate target for Nifty today is 25,000, whereas 25,400 can be assumed as a higher target for the 50-stock index.

Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended buying these three buy-or-sell stocks: Snowman Logistics, Ajanta Pharma, and Chambal Fertilisers.

Stock market today

On the outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty index, after two sessions of sluggish move, witnessed a huge positive bullish candle to create history once again scaling 24,800 levels and with the undertone maintained strong can achieve 25,000 level in the coming sessions before the budget announcement. The index continues to gain strength, making new highs each day, and with the support zone now escalated to 24,400 levels, has next higher targets of 25,000 and 25,400 levels visible."

"The Bank Nifty index has been hovering within the range band of 52,800 and 52,000, and a decisive breach above the 52,800 zone shall trigger a fresh upward move with next targets of 53,500 and 55,100 levels expected in the coming days," said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today

1] Snowman Logistics: Buy at 76.55, target 81, stop loss 74.50;

2] Ajanta Pharma: Buy at 2285, target 2400, stop loss 2235; and

3] Chambal Fertilisers: Buy at 512, target 535, stop loss 500.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹68,885 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
3.15L

2 of 14Read Full Story
48%

3 of 14Read Full Story
₹6.7 T

4 of 14Read Full Story
$240.5 M

5 of 14Read Full Story
$459 M

6 of 14Read Full Story
$3 B

7 of 14Read Full Story
7%

8 of 14Read Full Story
₹588.25 Cr

9 of 14Read Full Story
₹20,000 Cr

10 of 14Read Full Story
7.93 Cr

11 of 14Read Full Story
₹8,943 Cr

12 of 14Read Full Story
10%

13 of 14Read Full Story
20 Yrs

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 06:44 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBuy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 19

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

313.50
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.85 (-3.94%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

331.20
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
8.8 (2.73%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

142.45
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-13 (-8.36%)

Tata Steel

166.35
03:56 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-0.7 (-0.42%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

India Cements

344.75
03:54 PM | 18 JUL 2024
21.7 (6.72%)

IDBI Bank

92.19
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
4.27 (4.86%)

Endurance Technologies

2,679.00
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
102.4 (3.97%)

Gillette India

8,002.75
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
275 (3.56%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.000.00
    Chennai
    74,659.000.00
    Delhi
    74,512.000.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue