Next Story
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 2

Asit Manohar

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, and Aarti Industries

Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has sustained above the 24,000 mark, and now the 50-stock index is heading for its following targets of 24,500 and 24,800, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global market cues, the Indian stock market ended higher on Monday. Logging an intraday gain of 131 points, the Nifty 50 index finished at a record closing high of 24,141. The BSE Sensex finished 443 points higher at 79,476, whereas the Bank Nifty index gained 232 points and closed at 52,574. Cash market volumes on the NSE fell to 1.20 lakh crore. The broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 2.6:1.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes that the Nifty 50 index has sustained above the 24,000 mark, and now the 50-stock index is heading for its following targets of 24,500 and 24,800. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that the Bank Nifty index is gaining strength and is now heading for 53,500 and 55,100. Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended buying these three buy or sell stocks: Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, and Aarti Industries.

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty, after the breather witnessed, once again gained momentum to continue with the positive move with 24000 maintained as the near-term support and is anticipated to rise further for next higher targets of 24500 and 24800 levels in the coming days."

"The Bank Nifty index once again indicated a higher low formation on the daily chart and gaining momentum to regain strength heading for the next targets of 53500 and 55100 levels as mentioned earlier," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that the Nifty today has immediate support at 24,000 while resistance is seen at 24,300. The Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 52,200 to 53,000.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today

1] Birlasoft: Buy at 717.60, target 745, stop loss 703;

2] Chambal Fertilisers: Buy at 523.15, target 545, stop loss 512; and

3] Aarti Industries: Buy at 705, target 732, stop loss 690.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
