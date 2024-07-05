Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 5

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — RCF, NOCIL, and NLC India

Asit Manohar
Updated5 Jul 2024, 07:37 AM IST
Stock market today: Overall Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above the 24,300 mark, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Stock market today: Overall Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above the 24,300 mark, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.(Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global market sentiments on overwhelming gains on Wall Street, the Indian stock market finished higher for the second straight session. The Nifty 50 index closed marginally higher at 24,302, whereas the BSE Sensex ended 62 points up at the 80,049 mark. The Bank Nifty index edged 14 points higher and closed at 53,103. Cash market volumes on the NSE rose around 2 percent to 1.38 lakh crore. The broad market indices rose more than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 1.19:1.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the overall Indian stock market sentiment is positive as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above the 24,300 mark. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert maintained that the 50-stock index is set to touch 24,500 and 24,900 in the near term. Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended buying these three buy-or-sell stocks: RCF, NOCIL, and NLC India.

Stock market today

On the outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty has been steadily on the rise from 23,350 levels, making new highs with the undertone maintained very bullish. We anticipate a further rise to the next targets of 24,500 and 24,900 levels in the coming days. The psychological near-term support would be at the 24,000 zone, below which the bias can turn a little bit weak."

"The Bank Nifty index, except for HDFC Bank as of now, rest of the frontline banking stocks has indicated improvement in the bias to anticipate further upward movement to carry the index to new heights with targets of 53,500 and 55,100 levels visible in the coming days," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that the Nifty today has immediate support at 24,150, while the resistance is at 24,450. The Bank Nifty will have a daily range of 52,600 to 53,700.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today

1] RCG: Buy at 202.45, target 215, stop loss 198;

2] NOCIL: Buy at 302.65, target 317, stop loss 298; and

3] NLC India: Buy at 262.56, target 275, stop loss 257.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 07:37 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBuy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 5

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

317.35
10:29 AM | 4 JUL 2024
2.8 (0.89%)

Godrej Consumer Products

1,366.05
09:59 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.07%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.10
10:27 AM | 4 JUL 2024
0.8 (0.47%)

GAIL India

219.05
10:27 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-1.15 (-0.52%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,670.00
10:25 AM | 4 JUL 2024
212.5 (8.65%)

Lupin

1,760.30
10:25 AM | 4 JUL 2024
129.5 (7.94%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

324.95
10:28 AM | 4 JUL 2024
23.1 (7.65%)

Concord Biotech

1,713.15
10:21 AM | 4 JUL 2024
121.75 (7.65%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,959.000.00
    Chennai
    73,671.000.00
    Delhi
    73,671.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,248.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue