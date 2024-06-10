Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 10
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — HCL Technologies, Grasim Industries, and NTPC
Buy or sell stocks for today: Buoyed by the commentary by the dovish RBI and hike in FY25 GDP growth forecast, the Indian stock market ended higher for the third straight session on Friday last week. The Nifty 50 index gained 468 points and closed at 23,290, whereas the BSE Sensex surged 1618 points and ended at 76,693. The Bank Nifty index finished 511 points higher at 49,803. However, the India VIX Index gained 0.49 percent and finished at 16.88. The small-cap index ended 2.18 percent higher in the broad market, whereas the mid-cap index finished 1.28 percent.
