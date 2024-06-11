Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 11
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — UPL, Chambal Fertilisers, and SRF
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global market sentiments on better-than-expected US job data, the Indian stock market ended lower on Monday. The Nifty 50 index edged lower by 30 points and closed at 23,259, whereas the BSE Sensex shed 203 points and ended at 76,490. The Bank Nifty index finished 22 points lower at 49,780 mark. Cash market volumes on the NSE are on a downward trend after the excitement over the elections is ending. The broad market indices ended positively, even as the advance-decline ratio remained firm at 1.92:1.
