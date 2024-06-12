Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 12
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Can Fin Homes, IOC, and M&M Finance
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following a choppy trend in the global markets, the Indian stock market erased all its gains in the closing bell on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index ended marginally higher at 23,264, while the BSE Sensex finished 33 points lower at 76,456. The Bank Nifty index ended 75 points southward at 49,705. Cash market volumes on the NSE were lower at ₹1.25 lakh crore. The broad market indices ended positively, even as the advance-decline ratio fell marginally to 1.72:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started