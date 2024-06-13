Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 13
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Bombay Dyeing, Coal India, and PEL
Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite mixed trends from the global markets, the Indian stock market snapped two days fall and ended higher on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index gained 58 points and closed at 23,322, while the BSE Sensex scaled 149 points and finished at 76,606. The Bank Nifty index ended 189 points higher at 49,895. Among the frontline indices, the Nifty 50 index touched a new peak of 23,441. Cash market volumes on the NSE fell minorly to ₹1.20 lakh crore. The broad market indices rose more than a percent even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 2.05:1.
