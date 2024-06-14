Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 14
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — MFSL, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, and Godrej Properties
Buy or sell stocks for today: Despite weak global market sentiments on the hawkish US Fed meeting outcome, the Indian stock market ended higher for the third straight session. The Nifty 50 index finished 75 points higher at 23,398, and the BSE Sensex scaled 204 points north and ended at 76,810. However, the Bank Nifty index went off 48 points and closed at 49,846. Cash market volumes on the NSE rose about 7% to ₹1.29 lakh crore. The broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 1.52:1.
