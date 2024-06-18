Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 18
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — SBI Life, Kiri Industries, and Delhivery
Buy or sell stocks for today: The Indian stock market continued to move into a narrow range movement with a positive bias and ended higher on Friday last week. The Nifty 50 index gained 66 points and closed at 23,465, while the BSE Sensex surged 181 points and ended at 76,992. The Bank Nifty index finished 155 points higher at 50,002. Cash market volumes on the NSE were higher at Rs.1.35 lakh crore. The broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 1.39:1.
