Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 18 2024 15:44:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.15 -1.04%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 331.70 3.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 844.60 0.52%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,608.75 0.71%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 491.85 3.04%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 19
BackBack

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 19

Asit Manohar

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — GNFC, IndusInd Bank, and Manappuram Finance

Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has picked up momentum in the last 4-5 sessions and the 50-stock index is heading for the near-term targets of 23,800 and 24,500, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)Premium
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has picked up momentum in the last 4-5 sessions and the 50-stock index is heading for the near-term targets of 23,800 and 24,500, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher. (Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks for today: Following strong global cues, the Indian stock market ended higher for the fourth straight session on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index went up 92 points and closed at 23,557, while the BSE Sensex shot up 308 points and finished at 77,301. The Bank Nifty index surged 438 points and ended at 50,440. Cash market volumes rose another 6 percent to 1.43 lakh crore. The small-cap index outshined the frontline indices even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 1.22:1, remaining above 1:1.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President—Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes that the Nifty 50 index has picked up momentum in the last 4-5 sessions. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that the Indian stock market bias is positive, and the Nifty is heading for its near-term target of 23,800. She said that if it breaches above 23,800, the 50-stock index may touch 24,500 in the short term.

Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended buying these three buy-or-sell stocks: GNFC, IndusInd Bank, and Manappuram Finance.

Stock market today

On the outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty sustaining above the 23,200 zone, has gradually picked up in the last 4-5 sessions to make new highs and is aiming for the next near-term target of 23,800 levels with bias maintained strong. With the sentiment improving, the index is slowly marching ahead with crucial support maintained near the 23,200 zones while a decisive breach above the 23,800 zones shall trigger for next target of 24,500 levels in the coming days."

"The Bank Nifty index has also gradually picked up strength, and once a decisive breach above 51,000 is confirmed, then shall further strengthen the bias for next targets of 52,400 and 53,500 levels in the coming days with support maintained near the 49,600 zone," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that the Nifty today has immediate support at 23,400, while the resistance is at 23,700. The Bank Nifty will have a daily range of 50,000 to 51,000.

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh

1] GNFC: Buy at 703.20, target 737, stop loss 688;

2] IndusInd Bank: Buy at 1508, target 1560, stop loss 1475; and

3] Manappuram Finance: Buy at 191.75, target 201, stop loss 187.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 19 Jun 2024, 06:52 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue