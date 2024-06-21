Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 21
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — NMDC Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, and Aarti Industries Ltd.
Buy or sell stocks for today: The domestic benchmark, Sensex and Nifty 50, closed Thursday's session in positive territory after navigating through some volatility during the trading day. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed up by 141.34 points, or 0.18%, at 77,478.93, while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 23,567.00, gaining 51.00 points, or 0.22%.
