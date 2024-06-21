Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 21

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — NMDC Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, and Aarti Industries Ltd.

Buy or sell stocks for today: The domestic benchmark, Sensex and Nifty 50, closed Thursday's session in positive territory after navigating through some volatility during the trading day. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed up by 141.34 points, or 0.18%, at 77,478.93, while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 23,567.00, gaining 51.00 points, or 0.22%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bank Nifty spot struggled to maintain levels above the day's opening range, trading between 51,495 and 51,798, indicating that the bulls are losing their hold on the upward movement.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes that Nifty has been gradually approaching our target of 23,800, but it has currently consolidated around the 23,550 zone. The bias remains strong, indicating the potential for further upward movement in the coming days. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the BankNifty would have the daily range of 51400-52300 levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy or sell stocks for today — NMDC Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, and Aarti Industries Ltd.

Stock market today On the outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, “Nifty has been witnessing a gradual rise towards our target of 23800 level but has consolidated for the time being near 23550 zone with bias maintained strong and can expect further upward move in the coming days. The index would have the crucial support zone near 23200 level, as said earlier and with the sentiment maintained optimistic, we anticipate 23800 levels to be achieved in the coming days."

On the outlook for Bank Nifty today, she said, “BankNifty after the significant robust move in the previous session has sustained above the 51000 zone and with bias maintained strong, we anticipate further rise in the coming days with next target of 53500 level expected. The frontline banking stocks have shown improvement in their bias and carry on with the positive move further ahead. The support for the day is seen at 23400 levels while the resistance would be seen at 23700 levels. BankNifty would have the daily range of 51400-52300 levels." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh 1] NMDC Ltd: Buy at ₹ 273.25; Target ₹ 286; Stop Loss: ₹ 267 2] Mahanagar Gas Ltd: Buy at ₹ 1506; Target: ₹ 1575; Stop Loss: ₹ 1470 3] Aarti Industries Ltd: Buy at ₹ 712.50; Target: ₹ 742; Stop Loss: ₹ 695 Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

