Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 24
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Latent View, Jindal Steel, and JSW Infra
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global market cues, the Indian stock market ended lower on Friday last week. Among the frontline indices, the Nifty 50 index dropped 65 points and closed at 23,501, while the BSE Sensex lost 269 points and closed at 77,209. The Nifty Bank index finished 121 points lower at 51,661. Cash market volumes on the NSE rose to ₹1.87 lakh crore, aided by index rebalancing flows. The small-cap index ended marginally in the green even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.81:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started