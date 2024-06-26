Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 26
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Apollo Tyre, L&T Finance, and Arvind Fashions
Buy or sell stocks today: Following a rally in the banking stocks, the Indian stock market ended higher on Tuesday. Before ending at the 23,721 mark, the Nifty 50 index touched a new lifetime high for the 34th time in 2024. The BSE Sensex shot up 712 points and ended at 78,053, whereas the Bank Nifty index skyrocketed 902 points and closed at 52,606. Cash market volumes on the NSE rose about 3 percent to ₹1.25 lakh crore. Broad market indices ended marginally in the negative even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.80:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started