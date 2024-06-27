Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 27
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — GMR Infra, Snowman Logistics, and Biocon
Buy or sell stocks for today: The Indian stock market extended its upside movement for the third straight session on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index finished 147 points higher at 23,868, whereas the BSE Sensex shot up 620 points and closed at 78,674. The Bank Nifty index ended 264 points higher at 52,870. In the broad market, the small-cap index scaled 0.15 percent higher, while the mid-cap index ended 0.29 percent lower.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started