Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 5
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Max Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals, and COLPAL
Buy or sell stocks: On account of disappointing Lok Sabha Election results, the Indian stock market witnessed a bloodbath on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index tumbled to log its worst session in over four years. The 50-stock index crashed 1379 points and finished at 21,884. The BSE Sensex nosedived 4,389 points and ended at 72,079. The Bank Nifty index lost 4,051 points and closed at 46,928. Cash market volumes on the NSE rose to a record high of ₹2.71 lakh crore. The broad market indices fell more than the frontline Indian indices even as the advance-decline ratio touched a low of 0.10:1 – the lowest since March 13, 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started