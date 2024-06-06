Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 6
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — HDFC Life, ITC, and Coal India
Buy or sell stocks for today: The Indian stock market erased some of the previous day losses and ended higher after the NDA allies pledged support for the alliance to form a government for the third term. The Nifty 50 index gained 735 points and closed at 22,620, whereas the BSE Sensex shot up 1303 points and finished at 74,382. The bank Nifty index ended 2126 points higher at 49.054. In the broad market, the mid-cap index outshined the frontline Indian indices even as the advance-decline ratio rose sharply to 3.49:1.
