Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — June 7
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — JSW Energy, Havells, and JK Cement
Buy or sell stocks for today: After a bloodbath on Tuesday, the Indian stock market extended its recovery for a second straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index gained 201 points and closed at 22,821, while the BSE Sensex shot up 692 points and ended at 75,074. The Bank Nifty index scaled 237 points northward and finished at 49,291. The broad market indices outshined the frontline Indian indices even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 6.29:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started