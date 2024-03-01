Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — March 1
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — SPARC, Lloyds Engineering, and Castrol India
Buy or sell stocks for today: Aided by monthly F&O expiry and MSCI rebalancing volumes, the Indian stock market witnessed sharp upside movement in the last 30 minutes of the Thursday session. The Nifty 50 index ended 31 points higher at 21,982 level, the BSE Sensex went up 195 points and closed at 72,500 mark, whereas the Bank Nifty index scaled 157 points north and ended at 46,120 level. Cash market volumes on the NSE rose to 1.45 lakh crore due to MSCI rebalancing volumes. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio rose to 1.01:1.
