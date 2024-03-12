Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — March 12

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — March 12

Asit Manohar

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Rategain, Linde India, and Jio Financial Services

Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index is facing resistance at the 22,500 mark and it may go down towards 22,200 levels, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Buy or sell stocks: After showing a narrow range movement on Thursday, the Indian stock market witnessed sharp profit booking and closed lower on Monday. After climbing to a new peak of 22,526 level, the Nifty 50 index lost 160 points and closed at the 22,332 level, the BSE Sensex dipped 616 points and ended at the 73,502 mark whereas the Bank Nifty index nosedived 507 points and finished at 47,327 level. In the broad market, the small-cap index fell more than the Nifty 50 index even as the advance-decline ratio fell to 0.24:1.

Intraday trading tips for Tuesday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that the Nifty 50 index is facing resistance at the 22,500 level. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert anticipated further consolidation in the Indian stock market and predicted that the 50-stock index may go down towards 22,200 levels. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three buy or sell stocks — RateGain Travel Technologies, Linde India, and Jio Financial Services.

Also Read: RK Swamy IPO listing date today. What GMP, experts say on share debut

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "After making an all-time high of 22,526 mark, the Nifty 50 index witnessed resistance near the 22,500 zones and ended on the lower side with some profit booking seen to turn the daily trend down, forming a double top formation pattern on the smaller time frame and anticipating some consolidation or a slight dip in the index movement till the 22,200 level."

"The Bank Nifty, in a similar way, found resistance near the 48,000 zone and formed a 'LOWER TOP' formation on the daily chart. It has not closed above 48,000 and is anticipating some profit booking /sideways movement in the coming days. It would need to cross the 48,000 zone decisively for a further upward move. The overall bias has been maintained as cautiously positive until further clarification and confirmation," said Parekh.

Also Read: Bharat Highways InvIT IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts predict

Parekh went on to add that the immediate support for Sensex and Nifty today is placed at 73,000 and 22,200 levels respectively, while the resistance for the Nifty and Sensex today would be seen at 74,000 and 22,500 levels. The Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 46,500 to 48,000 levels.

Stocks to buy today

1] RateGain: Buy at 791, target 900, stop loss 760;

2] Linde India: Buy at 5906, target 6500, stop loss 5600; and

3] Jio Financial Services: Buy at 355, target 390, stop loss 335.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.