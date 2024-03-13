Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — March 13
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — HEG Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), and Tata Communications.
Buy or sell stocks for today: Frontline indices Nifty 50 and Sensex settled flat the previous day in a highly volatile session, driven by select gains in heavyweights including HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). On the other hand, the domestically-focused midcaps and smallcaps suffered massive losses over stretched valuations.
