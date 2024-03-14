Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — March 14
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — ICICI Bank, TCS, and HDFC Bank
Buy or sell stocks: Amid broad-based selling across sectors, the Indian stock market ended lower on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index witnessed a sharp correction on the previous session and ended 338 points or 1.51 percent lower at 21,997 level. The BSE Sensex crashed 906 points or 1.23 percent and closed at the 72,761 mark while the Bank Nifty index finished 301 points lower at the 46,981 level. However, sharp selling in the broad market continued as the small-cap index tanked 5.11 percent whereas the mid-cap index nosedived 4.20 percent.
