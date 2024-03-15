Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — March 15
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Havells India, Wipro, and Indian Hotels Company
Buy or sell stocks: After a worst selloff in the previous session, the Indian stock market witnessed some recovery on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index gained 148 points and finished at 22,146 level, the BSE Sensex shot up 335 points and ended at 73,097 level whereas the Bank Nifty index lost 191 points and closed at 46,789 mark. In the broad market, the small-cap index shot up 3.11 percent while the mid-cap index scaled 2.28 percent. Sectorwise except for banking stocks and financial services rest of the counters were in the green with metals, IT, media, energy, and infra among the major gainers. The market breadth was strong with the advance-decline indicating a ratio of 4:1 at close.
