Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — March 18
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Jindal Saw, GNFC, and Godrej Properties
Buy or sell stocks: On account of weak global cues, after the hotter-than-expected US PPI print, the Indian stock market ended lower on Friday. The Nifty 50 index lost 123 points but managed to close above 22,000 levels. The BSE Sensex finished 453 points lower at the 72,643 mark while the Bank Nifty index ended 195 points south at the 46,594 level. However, a strong buying interest was witnessed in the small-cap and mid-cap stocks as the broad market registered a sharp rebound ahead of the market close on the weekend session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started